AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. AptarGroup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.340-5.420 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.91. The stock had a trading volume of 518,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

