Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %

APTV traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,302. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

