Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $142.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 137.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.