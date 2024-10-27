Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of ARBKL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 90.77%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.