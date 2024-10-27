ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,306,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

