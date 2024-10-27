Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,599 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 495,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.