Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GSK by 9.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in GSK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

