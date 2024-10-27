Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,512 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE KKR opened at $139.88 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.