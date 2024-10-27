Astor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 3.3% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 450,530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 209,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,064. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average is $137.07.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

