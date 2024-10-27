Avalanche Price Reaches $25.71 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $25.71 or 0.00037980 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.46 billion and approximately $111.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,056,007 coins and its circulating supply is 407,052,907 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

