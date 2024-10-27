Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.66. 77,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 163,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

