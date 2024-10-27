Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

