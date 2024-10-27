Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vicus Capital increased its position in Bank of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 168,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $325.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,336,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,968,704. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.