Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $9.37.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
