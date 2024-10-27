Barclays Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $190.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.44. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 132.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 41,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 120.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.