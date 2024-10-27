Barclays Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $215.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after purchasing an additional 296,892 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

