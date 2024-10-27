Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLRS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLRS opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $826.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $408,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.