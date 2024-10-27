Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 242.7% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $740,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $656,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $193,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BGH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 38,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,773. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

