Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $225,974,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after buying an additional 634,059 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $344.49 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $193.77 and a twelve month high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

