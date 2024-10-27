Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

ICE stock opened at $165.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.28. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

