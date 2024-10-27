Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 435,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.06 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

