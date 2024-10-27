Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.67 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

