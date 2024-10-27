Benchmark Lowers TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XN LP lifted its position in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after buying an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

