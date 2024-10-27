Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the September 30th total of 200,600 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFRI
Biofrontera Trading Down 6.4 %
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 837.97% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.
Featured Stories
