BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $22.42. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 161,519 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,428.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,089 shares of company stock valued at $599,847. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

