Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the September 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of BNOX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 4,017,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,273. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.03% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

