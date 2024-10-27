BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.18 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,740.95 or 0.99992177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00057544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03994568 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.