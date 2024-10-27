BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,706.47

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 9% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $4.47 million and $61,706.47 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

