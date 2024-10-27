BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 413,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.