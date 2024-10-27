BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 140.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $318.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

