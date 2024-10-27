BMO Capital Markets Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $28.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,013.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $153,591 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DoubleVerify by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

