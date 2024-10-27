Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,347.82 on Thursday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,058.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,849.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking will post 177.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 560.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Booking by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

