Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.100-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.10-6.30 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $15.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.93. 2,387,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $189.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.33. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

