Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 414,984 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.76% of Carter’s worth $41,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $758.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

