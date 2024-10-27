Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Atmos Energy worth $49,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.44 and a 52-week high of $144.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

