Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.89 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after acquiring an additional 778,613 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in STERIS by 7,418.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,132,000 after buying an additional 305,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in STERIS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 257,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

