Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 443,635 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 60.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 198,627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 221.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,731,000 after buying an additional 207,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 63.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after buying an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,778 shares in the company, valued at $36,922,233.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,922,233.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,172. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.