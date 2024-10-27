Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,979 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.92% of Lancaster Colony worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 25.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $895,362. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $452.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

