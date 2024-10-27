Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 20,488 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OMC stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

