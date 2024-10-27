Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.96. 49,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.33. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $11.89.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

