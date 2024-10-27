Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in October

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bravo Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 130,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

