Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 3,720.8% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bridgestone Stock Down 1.1 %

Bridgestone stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

