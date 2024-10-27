Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,481. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

