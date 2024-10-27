Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 26,079 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BND stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
