Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

