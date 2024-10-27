Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 69.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.3% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

ADBE stock opened at $483.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

