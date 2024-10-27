Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 75.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.