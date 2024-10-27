Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $532.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.75. The company has a market cap of $482.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

