Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 895,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

