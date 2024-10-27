Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target at C$19.36

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).
